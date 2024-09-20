Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $153.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

