Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

