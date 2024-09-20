Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.46 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OVV
Ovintiv Price Performance
TSE OVV opened at C$54.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.22. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$51.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.64.
Ovintiv Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ovintiv
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.