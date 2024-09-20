Capital One Financial Comments on Permian Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Permian Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

PR stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $114,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,900,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

