Capital One Financial Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $107,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

