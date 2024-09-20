Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for TXO Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -38.97%.

In related news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,685,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,346,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 942,295 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

