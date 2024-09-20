Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,881,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

