Capital One Financial Weighs in on EVgo, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVgo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVGO. UBS Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

