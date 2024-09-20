Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $97.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:CPLP Free Report ) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company's stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

