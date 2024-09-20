Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of CPLP stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $97.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
