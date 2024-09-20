Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $809.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.