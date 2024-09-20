Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Whitney George Acquires 2,500 Shares

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director Whitney George bought 2,500 shares of Capstone Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.27 per share, with a total value of C$140,679.42.

Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstone Power alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Whitney George sold 2,500 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.11, for a total transaction of C$140,283.23.

On Monday, June 24th, Whitney George sold 2,500 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.40, for a total transaction of C$105,998.75.

Capstone Power Price Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.04.

About Capstone Power

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.