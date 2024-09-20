Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Insider Sells C$184,183.13 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) insider Arthur Richards Rule sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.09, for a total transaction of C$184,183.13.
Arthur Richards Rule also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Arthur Richards Rule sold 10,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.17, for a total transaction of C$561,680.00.
Capstone Power Stock Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.04.
Capstone Power Company Profile
Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Power
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Mastercard: Investing in AI and Cybersecurity to Beat Out Visa
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.