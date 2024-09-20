CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.36

Shares of CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and traded as high as $52.70. CAR Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 29 shares changing hands.

CAR Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71.

Get CAR Group alerts:

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.