CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading 4.3% Higher

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.33. 13,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 249,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRGX shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. Analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,975,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after buying an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.