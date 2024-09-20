Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.15 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $438.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.78. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $159,187,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,041,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.