Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

CGBD stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $888.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

