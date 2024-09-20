Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $25.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a moderate sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

