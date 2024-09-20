Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

