Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $71.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Carter’s stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

