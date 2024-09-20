Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

