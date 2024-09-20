Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $373.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

