Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Raised by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Celsius were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $34.07 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

