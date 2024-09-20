Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$72,112.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,112.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$23.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The stock has a market cap of C$43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVE shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.54.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

