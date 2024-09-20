Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.95

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.95 and traded as high as C$9.42. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 1,035,259 shares changing hands.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.8612132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

