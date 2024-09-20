Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,873 shares of company stock worth $3,472,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

