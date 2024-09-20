Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Up 0.6%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Chalice Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

