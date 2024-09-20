Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Financial Survey

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanson International has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $41.61 million 3.02 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -35.43 Chanson International $17.25 million 1.04 $30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sow Good and Chanson International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chanson International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Chanson International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.48%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Chanson International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Chanson International shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats Chanson International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

