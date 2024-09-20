Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 214.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRVO. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CervoMed

CervoMed Price Performance

CRVO stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. CervoMed has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CervoMed will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.