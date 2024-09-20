Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Approximately 56,408,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 758% from the average daily volume of 6,572,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Chariot Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.52. The company has a market cap of £19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other news, insider George F. Canjar purchased 595,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($55,054.86). 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

