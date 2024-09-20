Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

