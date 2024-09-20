Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $176.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

