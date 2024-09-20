Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.35. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

