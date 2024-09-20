Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Increased to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $191.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

