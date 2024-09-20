Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $40,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 475,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 11.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $585.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.40. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $497.36 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

