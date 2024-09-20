Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.20 million.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Dividend-Yielding Stocks Too Cheap to Pass Up
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Triple Witching: The Market’s Quarterly Rollercoaster
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 4 Stocks Set to Benefit from Recent Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.