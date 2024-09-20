Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $189.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $265.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

