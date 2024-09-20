China Everbright Environment Group Limited (CHFFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on October 18th

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.46 on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
About China Everbright Environment Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Everbright Environment Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Roku Stock Gains New Buy Rating: Here’s Why Analysts Are Bullish
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Prepare for a Silver Surge: Best Mining Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.