China Everbright Environment Group Limited (CHFFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on October 18th

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHFFF opened at $0.46 on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

About China Everbright Environment Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.