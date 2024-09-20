China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
CJJD opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
