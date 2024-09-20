China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Trading Up 3.5%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$7.01. 23,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 19,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

China Longyuan Power Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.24.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

