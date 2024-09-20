China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Shares of China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.50. The firm has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)
China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.
