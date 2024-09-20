Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Loews by 244.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $83.54.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Loews

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,737.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.