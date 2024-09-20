Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $8,197,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 63,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

