Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 90.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 361,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 250,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.