Choreo LLC Acquires New Stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

