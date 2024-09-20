Choreo LLC Acquires New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.53.
Insider Transactions at Wingstop
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of WING opened at $421.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.66.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
