Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 11,238 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,238 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,590,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 148,818.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 7,612 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $164,799.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FBP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

