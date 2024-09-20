Choreo LLC Invests $203,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 168.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 88.9% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 165,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.71, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

