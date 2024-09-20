Choreo LLC Invests $207,000 in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enpro by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enpro by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enpro by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.07 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $153.91.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. Enpro's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

