Choreo LLC Invests $211,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70,240.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

