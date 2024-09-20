Choreo LLC Invests $222,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.